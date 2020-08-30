Actor Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh's daughter turned 1 on August 30 and Ali took this special occasion as an opportunity to introduce us to baby Ayra as he shared first pictures on Instagram. The news of Aamir and Sanjeeda having a baby via surrogacy was a part of speculative media reports but the couple never confirmed the same. Aamir and Sanjeeda's marriage too was in trouble and reports of separation were doing the rounds. Amid all this though, we are glad that Aamir finally shared a glimpse of the bundle of joy. Did Sanjeeda Shaikh Not Inform Aamir Ali About Ending Things Between Them Before Moving to Her Mother’s Place? Find Out.

The actor shared a few pictures where he's seen holding Ayra and while we can only see a glimpse of her face, the lil one still manages to take our heart away. The baby girl is seen happily posing with her father who has penned the most beautiful message for her. On her first birthday, Aamir wrote, "My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth..didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time.. So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going..My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali."JUST IN: Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh Have A 4 Month Old Daughter! Sanjeeda REACTS With A Cryptic Post?

Check Out Aamir Ali's Post Here:

Aamir's post received a lot of love from his friends and fans who couldn't help but go all "awww" about these adorable pictures. Sonal Chauhan commenting on the post wrote, "Omg 1 year already. God bless little angel" whereas Aamna Sharif wished happy birthday to the little one. It was certainly a cute way to introduce to the world Ayra Ali and we couldn't be happier for the doting father on this special occasion.

