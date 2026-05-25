Entertainment News | Meghan McCain Pays Tribute to Brother Doug McCain After His Sudden Death

Washington DC [US], May 25 (ANI): Television personality and former The View co-host Meghan McCain has paid tribute to her brother Douglas "Doug" McCain following his sudden death at the age of 66, according to E! News.

Meghan shared an emotional message on X on May 24, remembering her brother as a joyful and supportive presence in her life.

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"I am deeply saddened to share the news of my brother Doug McCain's sudden passing," Meghan wrote. "He was a truly wonderful, joyful man who supported me throughout my life. He brought humour, fun and great conversation to every room. I will cherish our memories together."

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She added, "Our prayers are with his wife, Ashley and children Caroline and Shepp."

According to an online obituary, Doug died "suddenly" on May 20. He was 66 years old, according to E! News.

Doug McCain, the eldest son of late Senator John McCain, grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, before attending the University of Virginia, where he majored in Systems Engineering.

Following his graduation in 1982, Doug joined the Navy and trained to fly A-6 Intruders. He later went on to build a lengthy career with American Airlines, eventually becoming a captain.

Doug previously reflected on his upbringing and blended family dynamics in the 2018 documentary John McCain: For Whom The Bell Tolls.

"It was just different, it took some time getting used to," Doug said while discussing his relationship with his father's second wife, Cindy McCain, and his half-siblings, according to E! News.

"I have a good relationship with Cindy, as do my brother and sister. And I have a good relationship with Meghan, Jack, Jimmy and Bridget. We're not extraordinarily close, but if I ever need something, I know how to reach them," he said.

Doug also fondly recalled his childhood in a Navy family.

"We did normal things, you know, that fathers and sons and kids do," he said. "The housing we were in was all basically Navy pilots and their families. There were a gazillion kids around, so they tended to kind of rotate in and out because people were always getting transferred. There were just a lot of fun things to do."

His obituary remembered him not only as an accomplished pilot but also as a devoted family man and loyal friend.

"He was a loyal friend to many and cherished each and every friendship," the obituary stated. "He was a devoted son, a loving father to Caroline and Shepp, and most recently found great joy in being Teddy's grandfather."

"Doug will be remembered for his generous heart, his loyal friendships, and his unwavering love for his family," it added. "He will be dearly missed by those close to him," according to E! News. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)