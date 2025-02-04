Washington [US], February 4 (ANI): There is a new development in the judges' lineup for the forthcoming 20th season of 'America's Got Talent' (AGT).

TV personality Heidi Klum is leaving the show and former judge Mel B will take her place alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Mel B previously was a judge on the NBC series from 2013-18 and on spinoff AGT: Fantasy League in 2024.

AGT is set to premiere on May 27, with live shows beginning in August, as per the outlet.

There were speculations that Klum is not going to be part of the talent show after she rejoined Project Runway for its upcoming 21st season, which will air on Freeform and then stream on Disney+ and Hulu, as per the outlet.

"It is absolutely brilliant to be able to announce this year as our 20th season," said Cowell, who also created the series and serves as executive producer, adding, "Over the years, we have seen some amazing acts and met some truly incredible people. It's true that two or three minutes can change your life. I want to thank every contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year and to NBC for believing in this show. And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special. Now as always, I am really excited to meet the contestants this year," as per the outlet.

Fremantle and Cowell's Syco Entertainment produce America's Got Talent, with Cowell and Sam Donnelly serving as executive producers, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

