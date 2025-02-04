Shah Rukh Khan attended the 'Next On Netflix' event on Monday in Mumbai to unveil his son Aryan Khan's debut directorial project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. During the event, the Bollywood superstar humorously shared that he had passed on his sense of humour and knack for creating funny content to Aryan, saying, "Maine kaha jaa beta, baap ka naam roshan kar" (I told him, go make your father proud). Shah Rukh Khan unveiled Aryan's debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood at the 'Next On Netflix 2025' event.

During the speech, the Jawan actor shared that he had watched a few episodes of the series and said that he loved the content. "I just want to thank all the colleagues I have who participated in the series. They have done so well. I watched a few episodes of the series. It's extremely funny. I love funny things. Mere jokes pe log bura maan jaate hah, taqleef ho jaati hai. Maine jokes karna chhod diya. Maine ye virasat apne bete ko de di. Maine kaha jaa beta, baap ka naam roshan kar ( People often take offence to my jokes so I have stopped joking. I have passed on this 'Virasat' to my son Aryan and told him 'go make your father proud')," said Shah Rukh Khan. What Are the Three Stars in ‘The B***ds of Bollywood’ Title? Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Meaning of Aryan Khan’s Netflix Web Series Name.

Shah Rukh Khan Asks Media and Fans to Shower Love on Aryan and Suhana

While unveiling the project, SRK said he was happy to see such a large press gathering in a long time. He also prayed that his children who are taking their first steps in showbiz receive at least 50 percent of the love which he has been blessed by the audience over the years. "It is my prayer that even if they get 50 per cent of the love that I have received, then it will be a lot from them," said Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan sported an all-black outfit for the event which included a black shirt and pants. He paired his outfit with sunglasses. In the visuals, the Jawan actor looked dashing as he greeted his fans and press at the event. The official Instagram handle of Spice Social shared the stunning visuals of Shah Rukh Khan at the event. Shah Rukh Khan attended the event with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan. ‘For Aryan and Gauri, I Am 'Ghar Ki Murgi'’, Reveals Shah Rukh Khan At Netflix Series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Launch.

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Plot

An official synopsis of 'The BA***DS of Bollywood' series read, "An ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The series blends self-aware humour with a high-stakes narrative -- and promises a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema."

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Title Reveal - Watch Video

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan.