Entertainment News | Met Gala 2026: Beyonce Shuts Down Red Carpet in Bold Skeleton-inspired Look with Dramatic Feathered Cape

New York City [US], May 5 (ANI): Beyonce is back! The global superstar made a stunning return to the Met Gala 2026 red carpet on Monday night to mark her first appearance at the iconic event in nearly a decade.

On May 4, all eyes were on the singer as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, instantly becoming one of the biggest talking points of the night.

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Fans across the world reacted online as Beyonce stepped onto the red carpet, with many calling her look "incredible."

The 44-year-old singer wore a bold and eye-catching outfit designed by Olivier Rousteing. She chose a crystal-covered "naked" gown featuring a skeleton-inspired design, with detailed work even on the hands. The look was paired with a dramatic blue and white feathered cape, a sparkling headpiece, and heavy diamond jewellery by Chopard. Her long curls completed the look.

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Beyonce attended the event with her husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy, adding a personal touch to her big return.

This year's Met Gala theme, "Costume Art," focused on the relationship between clothing and the human body. The exhibition, curated by Andrew Bolton, explores different forms and stages of the body through fashion.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber also walked the red carpet in a bold outfit that followed the theme. She wore a Saint Laurent look with a gold strapless bodice and a fitted blue skirt. She added chunky gold earrings and a soft drape around her neck, giving her a classic, goddess-like style.

The Met Gala is known as one of the biggest fashion events in the world. It brings together stars from music, films, fashion, and business. Every year, celebrities step onto the red carpet in outfits that reflect art, culture, and creativity, making the event a global talking point. (ANI)

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