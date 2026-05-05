Karan Johar Debuts at Met Gala 2026: Filmmaker Honours Raja Ravi Varma in Custom Manish Malhotra Art Piece (View Post)

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Filmmaker Karan Johar made a high-profile debut at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday, arriving in a custom ensemble that paid homage to legendary Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma. Designed by celebrated couturier Manish Malhotra, the outfit titled "Framed in Eternity" was a direct response to this year’s theme, "Costume Art" and its corresponding dress code, "Fashion is Art." Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar Confirmed for Debut; Pregnant Deepika Padukone To Miss Event – Details Inside.

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Karan Johar's Iconic Art-Inspired Outfit

The centerpiece of Johar's look was a vintage-inspired structured jacket layered over a dramatic, floor-length hand-painted cape. The garment functioned as a mobile gallery, featuring detailed recreations of Varma’s most iconic works, including Lady with the Peach, Hamsa Damayanti, Kadambari and Arjuna and Subhadra. The technical scale of the piece was significant. According to reports, the look required over 85 days of intensive labour and a team of 80 artisans to complete. Every element of the cape was painted by hand, transforming the traditional red-carpet attire into a literal piece of fine art.

Karan Johar’s Personal Take on Indian Fashion - Watch Video

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Karan Johar on Identity and Style

Speaking on his choice of inspiration, the 53-year-old director emphasised that the look was born from a desire for authenticity rather than a mere cultural explanation. "I didn’t want to arrive here trying to explain India," Johar stated. "I wanted to arrive feeling like myself and that automatically brings everything I come from with it. For me, it had to feel personal, and the moment it felt personal, it became Indian." Johar further connected Varma’s legacy to his own career in cinema, noting that the artist’s ability to "paint feelings" resonated with his goal of capturing human emotion on screen. "This look is my way of wearing that inheritance," he added.

Karan Johar’s Look Goes Viral

The debut sparked an immediate reaction both on the ground and across social media. Outside his hotel, crowds of fashion enthusiasts greeted the director, who responded with a traditional 'Namaste' as fans cheered the ensemble as "divine." On platforms like X (formerly Twitter), the look was met with widespread acclaim. Many netizens ranked Johar’s debut among the top looks of the night, with several fashion commentators noting that the collaboration provided a powerful moment of representation for Indian craftsmanship on the global stage. Met Gala 2026 Live Streaming Video: Date, Theme, When and Where To Watch; Karan Johar Debut, Miss by Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Netizens’ Reaction:

Karan Johar and Emma Chamberlain are tied for my #1 look of the night… tough one #MetGala pic.twitter.com/lzQn6HMM8I — Jiya  (@jiya1402) May 4, 2026

Netizens’ Reaction:

KARAN JOHAR THIS GAG !! the indians are saving the gala #metgala pic.twitter.com/HLAJMm8gP7 — dior (@laterhrs) May 4, 2026

Netizens’ Reaction:

karan johar ate idk who he is but he ate — catarina ✚ (@catarinaluvz) May 4, 2026

Netizens’ Reaction:

Karan Johar x Manish Malhotra had to be what India needed in terms of representation @ the met — lax (@laxmanstanding) May 4, 2026

Netizens’ Reaction:

wait karan johar in custom manish malhotra kind of ate 😭 pic.twitter.com/8GGx5Kg5Ex — ✰ (@flyestdesi) May 4, 2026

Netizens’ Reaction:

dare i say Karan Johar won the Met Gala? I like his fit more than emma chamberlain’s too. my jaw is on the floor. this is STUNNING #MetGala pic.twitter.com/M34gbIXx8l — Jiya  (@jiya1402) May 4, 2026

Karan Johar Shines in Tyaani Jewels

To complete the look, Johar turned to his own jewellery brand, Tyaani. He wore a multi-gemstone statement necklace and a series of rings, choosing bold pieces that complemented the intricate handiwork of the cape without distracting from the central artwork. The 2026 Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, continues to serve as the primary fundraiser for the Costume Institute. This year's exhibition explores the indivisible connection between the dressed body and fine art, a concept Johar and Malhotra leaned into by turning the filmmaker himself into a walking masterpiece."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Karan Johar's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 07:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).