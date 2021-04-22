Washington [US], April 22 (ANI): American actor Michael Keaton's fans now have a reason to rejoice as the actor is reprising his role as Batman/Bruce Wayne in the upcoming movie 'The Flash.'

Fox News quoted a report by The Wrap as stating that Keaton's talent agency, ICM Partners, confirmed his participation in the Andres Muschietti-directed DC Comics superhero film.

Muschietti confirmed production kicked off in London on Monday in an Instagram post. The 69-year-old actor first played the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's 1989 hit 'Batman,' and then again in the 1992 film 'Batman Returns.'

As reported by Fox News, Ezra Miller is set to reprise his role as Barry Allen/The Flash. Fans were introduced to him in 'Justice League' in 2017. Sasha Calle, best known from 'The Young and the Restless,' will play Supergirl.

Back in December, Keaton sent fans into a frenzy when he told Deadline he was concerned about COVID-19 safety and said he may not do the movie.

Keaton said at the time, "To be honest with you, you know what worries me more than anything about all this stuff? It's COVID. I'm more concerned. I keep my eye more on the COVID situation in the U.K. than anything."

He added,"That will determine everything, and so that's why I'm living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the COVID thing has got me really concerned. So, that's my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn't, then we talk."

Per The Wrap, 'The Flash' movie will be introducing fans to the "idea of the multiverse, one of the core concepts underpinning DC Comics," and will allow "several different versions of the same characters to simultaneously exist and, occasionally, interact."

Keaton's version of Batman reportedly will not affect Matt Reeves' movie 'The Batman,' starring Robert Pattinson, which is also filming in the UK.

'The Flash' is slated to be released on November 4, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)