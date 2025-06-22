New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal said his upcoming film "Drishyam 3" will release in October.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the first film in the franchise was a box office hit when it released in 2013.

Its sequel, “Drishyam 2”, which came out in 2022, ended on a cliffhanger. Mohanlal portrays the role of Georgekutty in the film series.

The 65-year-old actor, who confirmed making the third installment earlier this year, shared the news on his official Instagram handle on Saturday. The video featured a close-up shot of the actor, followed by the text, "Coming soon. Lights. Camera. October."

"October 2025 - the camera turns back to Georgekutty," read the caption.

The upcoming film is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who has helmed the previous two installments.

The path-breaking success and acclaim of “Drishyam” led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Chinese (Mandarin) and Sinhalese.

