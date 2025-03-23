New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) South star Nayanthara has completed shooting for her upcoming Malayalam film "Dear Students", the makers announced on Sunday.

Directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy, the film also stars Nivin Pauly who has backed the film under his production banner Pauly Pictures

Pauly Pictures shared the filming update on its Instagram handle with a behind-the-scenes video from the film's shoot.

"That's a wrap on Dear Students! Huge thanks to our cast, crew, and everyone. Stay tuned for what's next! #DearStudentsMovie," read the caption.

"Dear Students" is also produced by Karma Media and Entertainment.

Nayanthara most recently featured in the Netflix documentary "Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale".

