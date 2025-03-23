The trailer for Salman Khan’s action thriller Sikandar has finally dropped, and it delivers exactly what fans expect - and more. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the 3-minute-39-second preview sets the stage for a high-octane, larger-than-life cinematic experience. Salman Khan takes on the role of Sikandar, a driven character on a mission, showcasing his trademark charisma and intensity, a royal with activism in his blood who is taking a mafia in Mumbai. ‘Sikandar’ Release Date Confirmed: Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film To Release in Theatres on March 30, a Sunday – Check Out New Poster.

The trailer is packed with adrenaline-pumping action, gripping dialogues, and vibrant dance sequences. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, known for hits like Kick, Sikandar looks set to be another crowd-pleaser. The trailer is filled with moments designed to thrill and AR Murugadoss brings his signature style, combining high-energy action with emotional depth, ensuring the film stands out as a gripping, all-round entertainer.

Salman’s screen presence is undeniable, blending his signature swagger with a raw, powerful performance. From gritty fight scenes to dramatic moments, he dominates every frame, promising a role that feels both fresh and familiar. Rashmika Mandanna also shines, as the romantic interest, particularly the final scene where her character sings "Lag Jaa Gale" to her lover, which is interspersed with Sikandar bashing and killing goons. ‘Sikandar’: AR Murugadoss Compares Salman Khan’s Upcoming Eid Release to Aamir Khan’s ‘Ghajini’ – Find Out Why!

Watch the Trailer of 'Sikandar':

Kajal Aggarwal is also seen in the trailer, though her character is not properly established. Sathyaraj is the main antagonist, playing a corrupt politician. Kishore, Sharman Joshi and Prateik Babbar make notable appearances.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna are set to light up the screen in this blockbuster, releasing on March 30, 2025.

