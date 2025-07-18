Washington DC [US], July 18 (ANI): The streaming giant Netflix announced a set of new reality TV series on Thursday starring big names in an unscripted world, reported Variety.

Among the new series is "Age of Attraction," which will follow a group of singles ages 22 to 59 as they date each other.

Hosted by 44-year-old 'Bachelor' alum Nick Viall and his wife, 25-yeare-old Natalie Joy, the series aims to "see if age is just a number. Or will the years come between them?" as quoted by Variety.

Harry Jowsey, who previously appeared in Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle' and 'Perfect Match,' is looking for a wife via 'Let's Marry Harry.'

Over the course of the series, his friends will help him narrow down a large pool of potential matches in hopes of finding someone to marry, reported Variety.

Among those friends will be 'Call Her Daddy' host Alex Cooper, who produces his podcast 'Boyfriend Material.'

An open casting call for 'Let's Marry Harry' is underway.

In December, Netflix will unveil 'Simon Cowell: The Next Act'.

Cowell, who famously orchestrated One Direction and launched other boy bands' careers, will work to put together a new boy band sensation in the docuseries, which will follow him from casting calls to the group's debut single release, reported Variety.

Accrording to the outlet, 'Love Con Revenge,' premiering in the fall, will see Cecilie Fjellhøy from 'The Tinder Swindler' work with Brianne Joseph, a private investigator, "to expose romance scammers and help victims reclaim control, one takedown at a time."

The Netflix is expected to annpunce more unscripted series in the coming days, reported Variety. (ANI)

