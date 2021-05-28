New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Netflix on Friday released the first teaser for its upcoming anthology series 'Ray', based on the stories of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala, the series is slated for a June 25 release on Netflix.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee who stars in the series, took to his Instagram handle and shared the teaser along with the caption, "Four gripping stories. Three renowned Directors. Four top notch actors. All inspired by Satyajit Ray. #Ray, premieres June 25th, only on Netflix."

Netflix has reportedly described 'Ray' as 'four tales of love, lust, betrayal and truth tied together by the visionary writings of Satyajit Ray'. The teaser of the series gives audiences a glimpse into stories penned and inspired by Satyajit.

The first episode of 'Ray' is titled 'Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa', the second one is 'Forget Me Not', the third is titled 'Bahrupiya' and the final one is 'Spotlight'.

The cast for the series includes Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor among others.

A revolutionary filmmaker, an auteur, and the creator of the iconic 'Feluda' series, Satyajit, along with being an ace filmmaker is also celebrated for writing some of the best short stories India has ever seen.

Previously, Netflix had released anthologies such as 'Lust Stories', 'Ghost Stories', 'Pitta Kathalu' and most recently 'Ajeeb Daastaans'. (ANI)

