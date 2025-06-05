Entertainment News | Nicole Kidman to Star in Murder Mystery Series 'Girls and Their Horses'

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman is set to headline "Girls and Their Horses", a new murder mystery series for streaming service Prime Video.

    Entertainment News | Nicole Kidman to Star in Murder Mystery Series 'Girls and Their Horses'

    Hollywood star Nicole Kidman is set to headline "Girls and Their Horses", a new murder mystery series for streaming service Prime Video.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 05, 2025 11:18 AM IST
    Entertainment News | Nicole Kidman to Star in Murder Mystery Series 'Girls and Their Horses'

    Los Angeles, Jun 5 (PTI) Hollywood star Nicole Kidman is set to headline "Girls and Their Horses", a new murder mystery series for streaming service Prime Video.

    The show, which will be co-produced by Legendary Television and Amazon MGM Studios, is based on author Eliza Jane Brazier's 2023 novel of the same title.

    Brazier will write the pilot episode and executive produce alongside Jenna Lamia, who will also serve as the showrunner, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

    “Girls and Their Horses” reunites Kidman and Lamia after the popular miniseries "The Perfect Couple". Lamia had created the Netflix series, which Kidman starred and executive produced.

    “A murder-mystery set in the beachside equestrian community of Rancho Santa Fe, California, ‘Girls and Their Horses' follows the newly wealthy Parker family as they aim to position their teenage daughters in the rarified, sometimes-deadly world of competitive horse riding," read the official logline of the new show.

    In addition to starring in the series, Kidman will executive produce along with Per Saari under their Blossom Films banner.

    Kidman has established herself as one of the most prolific actors on television.

    Since 2017, she has headlined a string of acclaimed series, including "Big Little Lies", "Top of the Lake: China Girl", "The Undoing", "Nine Perfect Strangers", "Lioness", "Expats", and "The Perfect Couple".

    She was recently seen in the second season of "Nine Perfect Strangers". She will also feature in two more upcoming series -- "Scarpetta" at Prime Video and "Margo's Got Money Troubles" at Apple TV+.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

