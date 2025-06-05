Popular television actress Hina Khan surprised everyone on Wednesday (June 4) by announcing her engagement to longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) actress took to social media and shared dreamy pictures from her wedding with fans. She captioned her post, "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband." Hina Khan Wedding Photos: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Star Hina Khan Gets Married to Rocky Jaiswal, Actress Says, 'Our Union Is Forever Sealed in Love' (See Post).

Hina Khan Gets Married to Longtime Beau Rocky Jaiswal

Reports about Hina Khan getting hitched first surfaced online after the actress appeared as a guest on Farah Khan's culinary show Celebrity MasterChef alongside her partner, Rocky Jaiswal. Now, fans are overjoyed to learn that the beloved actress has officially stepped into a new chapter of her life with someone she deeply trusts and adores without boundaries. Hina Khan's wedding post featured several heartwarming pictures of the newlyweds embracing each other, along with a snap of the couple signing their marriage documents.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal’s Wedding Pictures

For the special day, Hina Khan wore a stunning Manish Malhotra saree and adorned herself with elegant jewellery. Her better half, Rocky Jaiswal, opted for a simple yet graceful Manish Malhotra white chikankari kurta. The duo, who have always been each other’s biggest supporters, finally made the heartfelt decision to officially be together and spend the rest of their lives loving and supporting one another.

Who Is Rocky Jaiswal?

Jayant Jaiswal, aka Rocky Jaiswal, is a well-known filmmaker and businessman. He was associated with some of the major television projects, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Simar Ka, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Saath Nibahana Saathiya. Hina and Rocky first met on the sets of YRKKH in 2012, in which the actress played the lead role as Akshara Singhania while the latter worked as a supervising producer. The two fell in love and began dating each other before making their relationship official in 2017.

The Adorable Couple – Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

Rocky has always been a strong pillar of support for Hina through the highs and lows of her life. When Hina was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024, Rocky took care of everything and never let her feel any less about herself. During their appearance on Celebrity MasterChef, Hina Khan opened up about that difficult phase and how Rocky stood by her throughout. Hina said, "I have scars, I have been treated surgically, and a lot has happened. And for someone like Rocky, when he looks at me, he is the one who applies balm on my scars. He sees them more than I do. He asks if they are better. It is hard for me to look at myself. He looks at them, goes to the bathroom, cries and comes back. He doesn't cry in front of me." Is Hina Getting Married to Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal? Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ Video!.

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in EPIC ON's show Griha Laxmi alongside Chunky Panday, Rahul Dev, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The actress, who is currently recovering from breast cancer, has no officially announced upcoming projects.

