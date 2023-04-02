New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) "RRR" star Jr NTR has begun filming on director Koratala Siva's upcoming pan-India movie.

The actor took to his official Twitter account on Saturday to share the update with fans and followers.

"Great to be on sets again with Koratala Siva !" Jr NTR captioned the video of him arriving on the set of the film.

The currently untitled movie, billed as an high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, is slated to be released on April 5, 2024.

It marks Janhvi Kapoor's debut in south cinema.

Produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts, the film is Jr NTR's 30th project.

