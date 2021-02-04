New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Author and actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana marked World Cancer Day on Thursday by creating awareness about breast cancer.

Tahira, who herself had battled breast cancer in the past, took to social media to pen down a heartfelt poem reciting her journey fighting through the battle of scars and emerging as a precedent for many others.

The social media post features a video that sees Tahira reciting the poem.

"Some scars are deep, some within. Some are seen, while some are hidden. The thing about scars is, it reminds you of the past, the moments of suffering that you thought would forever last. But there are more these goddamn scars, they're secrets in far away, just like stars," she recited.

"It's the truth which you don't see with your naked eye. Oblivious to the functioning of the world, a blatant lie. But hear me, there's more to the scar, it also talks about the fight, the resilience, and your invincible power. My love and respect to those who fought, the treacherous battlefield that some crossed, while some got lost," she went on.

In the following part of the video, 'The 12 commandments of being a woman' author went on to talk about the "health karma" through the poem.

"But the thing with the health karma is that everyone is a winner,For it's the fight that counts, whether you're an expert or a beginner. The fight with cancer is not just physical but also mental, some battles are tougher to conquer especially if they're internal. But hear me again, we all have that fighter which has the universe's might," Tahira recited.

"The indomitable spirit that can't be crushed by any fright. Hide not your scars my love, show them, flaunt them, just like your bright smile, soothing to other eyes. And when you do that time and again giving people nowhere to run and hide, they will have to fall in love with your badge of honour, your prize," she further recited.

The poem ended with the message of falling in love with oneself including one's scars, blemishes, and other imperfections.

"So hear me one last time, fall in love with yourself, all with dusks, scars and cry, that's what makes you you. Faulty, imperfect, blemished, but all true. So let me hear you say on this day, this year 2021, loud and shrill, Commit yourself to spreading awareness about early breast cancer detection, say it, say it with me this year's theme- I AM AND I WILL," Tahira recited.

In 2018, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana was diagnosed with Stage 1a Breast Cancer. She has been vocal about her disease proving to be an inspiration to many others who are suffering silently. (ANI)

