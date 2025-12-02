New York [US], December 2 (ANI): Leonardo DiCaprio's action epic 'One Battle After Another' bagged the Best Feature award at the 35th edition of the Gotham Film Awards.

'One Battle After Another' is loosely based on the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon. The thriller centres on a group of former revolutionaries who reunite after 16 years to confront an enemy that has re-emerged.

DiCaprio plays Bob Ferguson, with Regina Hall co-starring as Deandra.

Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, 'One Battle After Another' features a starry supporting cast including Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn.

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi emerged as the evening's biggest winner, pulling off a hat trick with international feature, original screenplay and director for "It Was Just an Accident," as per Variety.

Presented by the Gotham Film & Media Institute and held at Cipriani Wall Street, this marked the third year since the organization removed budget caps for awards consideration. In previous years, a film's budget could not exceed $35 million to be eligible.

Past best feature winners have included "Spotlight" (2015), "Moonlight" (2016) and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (2022), all of which went on to win best picture at the Oscars.

Among the shockers of the evening was the self-distributed "My Undesirable Friends: Part I - Last Air in Moscow," directed and produced by Julia Loktev, as well as A24's "Pillion," which won adapted screenplay for scribe Harry Lighton.

All three acting prizes went to performers who were not in attendance. Sope Dirisu won best lead performance for "My Father's Shadow," Wunmi Mosaku clinched supporting performance for "Sinners," and Abou Sangare won breakthrough performance for "Souleymane's Story." (ANI)

