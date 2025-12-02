Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s serene yogic wedding on December 1, 2025, at the Isha Centre in Coimbatore was meant to be a quiet, spiritual affair. Attended only by close family and friends, the ceremony reflected simplicity and faith. However, soon after their wedding photos surfaced online, the internet shifted focus from celebration to controversy. After Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding With Raj Nidimoru, Her Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya Drops Post on Social Media About THIS; Netizens Find the Timing Odd.

Poonam Kaur Shares Post on X - See Post

Broke a home to create your own - sad 💔 The empowered ,educated and Narcissistic woman - who are glorified through Paid PR campaigns 🤮 Money can buy weak and desperate men. — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) December 1, 2025

Poonam Kaur’s Cryptic Post After Samantha–Raj Wedding Goes Viral

The reason? A cryptic post by Telugu actress Poonam Kaur that went viral within hours of the wedding pictures being shared. Known for her bold opinions, Poonam wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Broke a home to create your own sad. The empowered, educated, and narcissistic women who are glorified through paid PR campaigns. Money can buy weak and desperate men.” Though she didn’t mention names, the timing of her post led many to believe it was directed at Samantha Ruth Prabhu, triggering an intense online debate. Fans and netizens flooded the comments section with divided opinions some condemning the alleged insinuation, others urging everyone to let the couple live in peace. One user wrote, “If this is related to Sam’s marriage, Raj is not a candy to buy. He has his own senses to decide what’s best for him. It’s better not to blame anyone live and let others live with dignity.”

Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife Shhyamali Adds Fuel to the Fire

As the speculation over Poonam’s post grew, Raj’s ex-wife Shhyamali De also made headlines for her cryptic Instagram stories. Shortly after Samantha and Raj’s wedding photos went viral, she shared a quote that read, “Desperate people do desperate things.” While she didn’t name anyone directly, her post’s timing led many to believe it was a subtle reaction to her ex-husband’s new marriage. Adding further intrigue, Shhyamali’s friend Bhavna Tapadia reshared one of her older posts a picture of a woman with a bright red bindi and a long streak of sindoor, symbolising marital status and captioned it, “To all those asking me… last time I checked, she was still married, and the last time was NOW.” This statement immediately set social media ablaze, with users speculating whether Raj Nidimoru had remarried before legally ending his first marriage. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Secretly Marries Her Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru in Intimate Ceremony at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore – Reports.

From Blessings To Buzz

Initially, fans had flooded Samantha’s social media with love and blessings for her new journey. The actress, who is known for maintaining privacy about her personal life, had taken time before sharing pictures from her wedding ceremony. The understated and spiritual vibe of the event reflecting calmness, love, and inner balance received admiration from across the film fraternity. However, the string of cryptic posts from Poonam Kaur and Shhyamali De soon overshadowed the joyous occasion, sparking a social media frenzy.

Background on the Couple

Samantha and Raj reportedly began dating in 2024 and got engaged earlier this year. The two have previously worked together on The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Their spiritual wedding ceremony followed the Linga Bhairavi Vivaha ritual, signifying divine union through yogic principles. While Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya (2017–2021), Raj was married to Shhyamali De in 2015, and reports of their separation surfaced in 2022. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru To Get Married on December 1? Filmmaker’s Ex-Wife Shhyamli De Shares Cryptic Post As Their Wedding Rumours Take Over the Internet.

A Storm Around a Serene Wedding

What began as a peaceful celebration of love has now turned into an internet storm, with social media divided over the true meaning behind these cryptic posts. While Samantha and Raj have yet to respond, the online chatter shows no signs of slowing down proving once again how quickly the internet can turn a wedding into a whirlwind of speculation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Poonam Kaur's X account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2025 10:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).