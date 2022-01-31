Los Angeles, Jan 31 (PTI) "Halo", a series based on the popular Xbox video game franchise, will debut on the streamer Paramount Plus on March 24.

The platform released the full-length trailer of the show during the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, reported Deadline.

"Halo" stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, the Spartan in the middle of an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.

In the trailer, Dr Halsey, played by Natascha McElhone, describes Master Chief as "humanity's best weapon" against the invading alien race.

Jen Taylor, best known for her roles as Cortana in various Halo games as well as the intelligent personal assistant of the same name, also returns.

The show also features veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woodbine, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani.

Ryan McParland, Burn Gorman and Fiona O'Shaughnessy also round out the cast of the series that has been in the works for almost a decade.

"Halo" was initially set at Showtime then moved to Paramount Plus. Additionally, showrunner Steve Kane will exit the series after the first season.

Produced by Showtime in partnership with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and 343 Industries, the series began production in February 2021 in Budapest.

