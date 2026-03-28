Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh visited his ancestral town of Gorakhpur to promote the upcoming song 'Touch Buddy' from the film 'Dacoit', starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

Speaking at a press conference, Singh highlighted the significance of his hometown in his journey and shared insights into the film and his career.

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The Bhojpuri actor also revealed that 'Dacoit', originally shot in Tamil and later adapted into Hindi, took 149 days to complete.

He expressed admiration for the film's story, saying that during a previous meeting in Lucknow, he found both the narrative and the song remarkable.

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On the Bhojpuri film industry, Singh spoke about addressing concerns regarding obscenity. "Obscenity exists everywhere, but it needs improvement. I always want our Bhojpuri industry to progress. We have infused the essence of Bhojpuri into the films." he said.

Singh also reflected on his personal journey. "An artist may or may not get money, but when love is received, the heart becomes bigger," he remarked, recounting the early struggles of his career. "No one knows where or when destiny will take a person. There was a time when, while leaving my village with just 100 rupees in my pocket, it felt like my whole world was in those 100 rupees," he said.

He also praised CM Yogi for the development in the Gorakhpur from what it was in the old days, when he was a struggling artist.

"We talk about how Gorakhpur was yesterday and how it has changed today. This is all due to the blessings of our Maharaj Ji," he said.

Singh also expressed hope to meet CM Yogi soon. "I haven't had a chance to speak to Maharaj Ji recently, but I have to stay in Lucknow for 10 more days. I hope I get the opportunity to meet him."

Actor Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film Dacoit has received a new release date, with the makers announcing on Tuesday that the action-romantic thriller, originally slated for March 19 will now hit theatres on April 10, 2026.

Apart from Sesh and Thakur, the film will also feature filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in a crucial role. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)