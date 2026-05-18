School Summer Holidays 2026 State-Wise List: Check Complete Vacation Dates and Reopening Schedules for Delhi-NCR, UP, Bihar, West Bengal, and Other States Amid Severe Heatwave Forecast

State governments and education departments across India have announced extended summer vacations and revised operational schedules for schools in response to an intensifying regional heatwave. With temperatures soaring and humidity levels rising across multiple states, authorities have adjusted the academic calendar to ensure student safety, resulting in mandatory school closures ranging between 31 and 57 days this year.

Rising Temperatures Prompt Widespread Safety Measures

As intense heatwave conditions and hot winds sweep through the country, regional administrations have closely monitored weather reports to implement preventative measures. While some states have opted for outright closures, others initially experimented with early morning classes and shortened academic hours before formally announcing vacation dates. Parents and students are strongly advised to remain in communication with local school administrations for the latest real-time notifications. School Summer Holidays 2026 State-Wise List: Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan Vacation Dates Amid Heatwave.

Delhi-NCR

The Delhi Education Department has formally announced summer vacations for all government and government-aided schools starting from May 11 through June 30, 2026. The prolonged closure was prompted by escalating humidity levels and extreme heatwaves. Schools across the National Capital Region (NCR) are currently scheduled to resume regular operations on July 1, 2026.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, government-run institutions are scheduled to remain closed from May 20 to June 15, 2026. Ahead of the official break, district administrations in major hubs—including Lucknow, Noida, and Prayagraj—had already implemented revised morning timings. Numerous private institutions across the state have also independently advanced their holiday timelines due to the extreme climate conditions.

Rajasthan

Faced with dangerous temperature spikes across several desert and urban districts, the Rajasthan education authorities have finalized summer vacations from May 17 to June 20, 2026. District collectors had previously ordered modifications to standard school timings as an immediate relief measure before implementing the full state-wide shutdown. Chhattisgarh Summer Vacation Extended: Schools To Remain Closed Till June 15 Due to Heatwave, Announces CM Vishnu Deo Sai.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh has enacted one of the earliest and longest summer vacation periods for the 2026 academic year. Recognizing a sharp, sudden uptick in regional temperatures, state officials ordered all schools to close starting April 20, with regular classes not scheduled to resume until June 15, 2026.

West Bengal

Responding to persistent heatwaves across multiple districts, the West Bengal government expanded its initial break timeline, extending summer vacations for government and government-aided schools until May 31, 2026. Educational institutions across the state are now anticipated to reopen on June 1, 2026.

Telangana

Schools across Telangana began an early summer recess on April 24, 2026, after severe heat conditions severely affected daily life across multiple districts. The state’s educational facilities are currently projected to reopen their doors in mid-June.

Andhra Pradesh

Mirroring neighboring timelines due to identical climatic pressures, Andhra Pradesh schools also entered their summer vacation period on April 24, 2026. Local authorities advanced the holiday schedule to prevent heat-related illnesses among students, with mid-June set as the expected reopening window.

Bihar

The Bihar education department has slated its summer vacation period to run from June 1 through June 20, 2026. The mid-year break is specifically timed to shield children from the peak summer heat typically recorded in the region during the month of June.

Haryana

Haryana is preparing to keep its schools entirely closed for the duration of mid-summer, with the holiday period likely to span from June 1 to June 30, 2026. The anticipated month-long closure comes amid strict heatwave advisories issued for the northern plains.

Operational Changes in Other States

Beyond the states announcing full vacation schedules, administrative actions are being taken dynamically elsewhere in India. Regions including Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have chosen to actively manage the situation through local interventions. In these areas, district officials have either temporarily suspended classes in heavily impacted zones or shifted school hours to cooler parts of the day, continuing to closely monitor weather patterns to determine if formal extensions are required.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).