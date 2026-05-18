Cockroach Janta Party Gets TMC Boost As Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad Join Amid Row Over CJI Remarks

India's most unusual political party just got its most high-profile members. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), barely two days old and already claiming 40,000 members, has "admitted" two sitting Trinamool Congress MPs: Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad, in what is fast becoming the most entertaining political story of 2026.

Mahua Moitra, the sharp-tongued Krishnanagar MP known for her combative style in Parliament, reposted a CJP post expressing her desire to join the party "besides being a card-carrying member of the Anti-National Party." The CJP wasted no time welcoming her: "You are the fighter democracy needs, Mahua Moitra. Welcome to the CJP."

Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad Join Cockroach Janta Party

Those who rig elections and spread communal hatred are the real anti-nationals. You are the fighter democracy needs, @MahuaMoitra. Welcome to CJP! https://t.co/QiiHkyHrZS — Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_2029) May 17, 2026

We welcome @KirtiAzaad to our Cockroach Janta Party. Winning the 1983 World Cup is a good enough qualification. 😎 https://t.co/mSPdmVXExp — Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_2029) May 17, 2026

Kirti Azad, the Bardhaman-Durgapur MP and 1983 World Cup winner, took a lighter approach, asking for the "qualifications required" to join. The CJP's response was instant and brilliant: "Winning the 1983 World Cup is a good enough qualification." Mahua Moitra Criticises Swiggy for Delivering Spoiled Ice Cream, Demands Refund; Company Responds.

The party was founded by Abhijeet Dipke, who previously worked in social media campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party during the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls. The CJP runs on a motto of "Secular, Socialist, Democratic, Lazy" and describes itself as "A political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth." Its membership criteria include being "unemployed", "lazy", "chronically online" and having the "ability to rant professionally."

The name itself is a pointed satirical response to remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who allegedly compared jobless youth entering journalism, law, or RTI activism to "cockroaches" and "parasites." When the CJI clarified he had been misquoted, founder Dipke fired back: "Being the founder of Cockroach Janta Party, I condemn this clarification." TMC MP Mahua Moitra Launches Scathing Attack Against BJP, Says Ruling Party Has Paid Price for Throttling My Voice (Watch Video).

The party has an AI-generated anthem, a mobile phone as its poll symbol, and a first virtual GenZ Convention in the works. Its message is simple: "Every phone now carries a voice of courage... Every social media post is a sign of resistance... The revolution starts from your screens." Two TMC MPs in. Forty thousand members strong. And not even a week old.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).