Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 20 (ANI): People paid their last respect to actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna who passed away on Saturday at the age of 39.

People were seen lighting lamps placed in front of his portrait.

Mortal remains of Taraka Ratna were brought to his residence in Rangareddy on Sunday morning.

Reportedly, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was 'RRR' actor Jr NTR's cousin, was laid to rest today. Tollywood celebrities, leading politicians, and many fans paid their tributes to the late actor. The last rites were reportedly performed by his father Mohana Krishna.

Nandamuri reportedly was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru where he died.

As per media reports Nandamuri, who is survived by his wife and their daughter, had earlier collapsed during a rally in January.

The late actor was the grandson of Telugu actor and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N T Rama Rao.

His demise sent shockwaves and several Tollywood celebrities and political figures including Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K and actors Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi Konidela paid their condolences.

After his debut with 'Okato Number Kurraadu' (2003), Nandamuri acted in several films as the lead actor. His role as the antagonist in Amaravathi (2009) was widely appreciated. (ANI)

