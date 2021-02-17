Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Indian actor, writer, producer, and director Ranganathan Madhavan, on Wednesday was conferred the degree of Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) for his outstanding contribution to arts and cinema.

The event took place at the 9th convocation ceremony of DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur where the chancellor, the vice-chancellor, members of the academic council, and the board of management came together to honour him.

After receiving the accolade, Madhavan said, "I am truly humbled by this honour. This will only motivate me to keep pushing the envelope and challenging myself with newer projects."

The 50-year-old actor marked his acting debut in 1997 with the English film, 'Inferno'. Thereafter, he worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films, and delivered memorable performances in much-loved films like 'Alaipayuthey', 'Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein', 'Rang De Basanti', '3 Idiots', 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Irudhi Suttru', and many others.

He also appeared in the 2017 action-thriller movie 'Vikram Vedha', which proved to be a blockbuster, and garnered wide critical success too.

He also marked his foray into the web space with 'Breathe' where he played a football coach who leaves no stone unturned to save his son who has been diagnosed with weak lungs.

Madhavan was recently seen in the Tamil-language emotional drama 'Maara', where he played a mystical and gypsy soul. He received raving reviews for his performance and the film went on to become a major hit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan is awaiting the release of his directorial debut, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' which is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage. He has also written, produced, and acted in the project. (ANI)

