Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 15 (ANI): Superstar Rajinikanth celebrated his 75th birthday on December 12, with fans across Tamil Nadu joining in the festivities. In Madurai, last night, the occasion was marked by the re-release of his iconic film 'Padayappa', drawing moviegoers eager to relive the superstar's memorable performance.

In Chennai, die-hard fans gathered outside Rajinikanth's residence on Friday to catch a glimpse of him and convey their heartfelt wishes for a long and healthy life. The celebrations were further amplified as several politicians and fellow film stars extended their greetings, praising the actor's contribution to cinema and his enduring popularity.

The birthday celebrations reflected the deep admiration and respect Rajinikanth commands among his fans, who turned out in large numbers to honour the legendary actor on his milestone birthday. One of the fans who was spotted outside the residence of Rajinikanth expressed her love for the actor and shared her favourite picks from the actor's filmography."I wish our beloved Rajinikanth a Happy Birthday. We love you, sir. I love his smile and his genuineness and his kindness. I love his movie 'Coolie' and, of ofcourse, Annaamalai. I love his movie. We love him. People are crazy about Rajinikanth, so that's why we came all the way from Malaysia to see him today," said Lina, a fan of Rajinikanth, while talking to ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a heartfelt message to superstar Rajinikanth and also honoured his 50 years of cinematic legacy.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on the special occasion of his 75th birthday. His performances have captivated generations and have earned extensive admiration. His body of work spans diverse roles and genres, consistently setting benchmarks. This year has been notable because he completed 50 years in the world of films."

Apart from politicians, several prominent figures, including Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, and Mohanlal, joined the chorus of greetings for the 'Coolie' actor.

Several visuals from Tamil Nadu show fans honouring the actor's journey and his larger-than-life style, making the day a personal milestone. In one of them, a devoted fan in Madurai celebrated the actor's 75th birthday in a distinctive manner by organising a special ceremony at the Rajini temple.

Karthik, a lifelong admirer of Rajinikanth, has constructed a "Rajini Temple" inside his residence, featuring a 300-kg statue of the actor.

The temple, inaugurated a few months ago, has since become a symbol of his deep devotion and has begun drawing visitors and fans from the neighbourhood.

The celebration was conducted on Thursday, a day before the cinema icon's birthday. It included a cake-cutting ceremony, followed by abhishegam (ritual bathing) and special prayers for the idol. Karthik and his family performed the rituals with reverence, praying for the actor's long life and continued good health. For the family, Rajinikanth is not merely a celebrated actor but a spiritual figure. Over time, the space has evolved into a shrine dedicated entirely to him, reflecting the unwavering admiration he inspires among his fans.

Speaking about the celebration, Karthik said, "We extend our heartfelt wishes on Superstar Rajinikanth's 75th birthday. We pray that he is blessed with a long, peaceful, and healthy life. Just as we have celebrated his birthday today with devotion, we hope to celebrate his 100th birthday in this very Rajini Temple."

Rajinikanth, affectionately known as "Thalaiva" (leader) by his legion of fans, remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in numerous films across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Some of his memorable movies include 'Shivaji: The Boss', Annaamalai, Thalapathi, Padayappa, Robot, Jailer, and others. (ANI)

