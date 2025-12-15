The countdown to the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has officially begun. After months of drama, laughter, emotional moments, and fierce competition, the reality show is finally heading toward its most-awaited conclusion. The ninth season, which premiered on September 7, has kept audiences glued for over three months. With the finale just around the corner, tension inside the house has reached its peak. Tasks have become tougher, emotions are running high and every move now counts. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Grand Finale of Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Popular Reality Show To Take Place on December 21? Here’s Everything You Need To Know Ahead of the Big Night.

Bigg Boss Telugu Officials Share Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss Telugu (@biggbosstelugu9____)

Top 5 Finalists Revealed

The top five finalists of the season have finally been confirmed Thanuja, Demon Pawan, Kalyan Padala, Emmanuel and Sanjjanaa. Each of them has built a strong fan base and survived weeks of intense nominations and eliminations. Last week saw Suman Shetty and Bharani Shankar getting evicted, leaving the final five to battle it out for the trophy. Host Nagarjuna, who has been the heart of the show, continues to engage fans with his sharp insights and fiery weekend episodes. His mix of tough questioning and warmth has added much-needed spice and sincerity to the show. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Bharani Shankar EVICTED in Shocking Twist; Meet the Top 5 Contestants Battling It Out in Nagarjuna Akkineni-Hosted Show’s Finale.

When and Where To Watch

The Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale is reportedly set to take place on December 21, according to industry buzz. The finale episode will air on Star Maa, Monday to Friday at 10 PM and Saturday-Sunday at 9 PM and will also be available to stream 24/7 on JioHotstar. The winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will receive a cash prize of INR 50 lakh, along with the coveted trophy. As the final week unfolds, fans are making every vote count, ensuring their favourite contestant takes home the title. With emotions, excitement and drama at their peak, the grand finale promises to be one of the most thrilling nights of Telugu television this year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bigg Boss Telugu's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2025 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).