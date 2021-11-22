Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) Dharma Productions on Monday announced their upcoming film "Mr and Mrs Mahi", starring Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor.

The movie, which appears to be a cricket drama, is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 7, 2022.

Also Read | Aranyak: Raveena Tandon Opens Up About Her Role as a Cop in Netflix's Upcoming Show, Says 'Women in Uniform Will Identify With My Character'.

The production banner shared the news on their official social media pages.

"It takes a partnership of the hearts to achieve a dream! Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, a match made for the winning streak! Coming to cinemas near you on 7th October, 2022," the post read.

Also Read | Akhanda: Pragya Jaiswal to Play an IAS Officer in Nandamuri Balakrishna-Starrer.

Rao and Kapoor will play characters named Mahendra and Mahima, respectively, in "Mr And Mrs Mahi", whose tagline reads: "No dream is ever chased alone."

The actors previously worked together on 2021's horror comedy "Roohi".

"Mr And Mrs Mahi" will be helmed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with the 2020 film "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" starring Kapoor in the title role.

Sharma has collaborated with his "Gunjan Saxena" co-writer Nikhil Mehrotra on this project.

Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have backed the film for Dharma Productions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)