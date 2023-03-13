Continuing its winning streak after the Golden Globes award in January this year, SS Rajamouli's RRR made history once again and that too at the Oscars. The film's hit track 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the golden trophy for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday. Oscars 2023 Host Jimmy Kimmel Warns 'Naatu Naatu' Treatment To Winners Going Overboard With Speeches; Gets Shoved Off Stage By the Dancers (Watch Video).

The whole RRR team beamed with joy when the presenters announced 'Naatu Naatu' as the winner. Several pictures and videos capturing the RRR team's winning moments surfaced online. Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the stars of the film, hugged each other as the win was announced. The video of the beaming duo was shared by Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni on her Instagram stories. India Shines at Oscars 2023: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Teams Behind ‘RRR’, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for Big Win at 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Deepika Padukone's reaction was also captured by the cameras. Deepika attended the Oscars 2023 as one of the presenters. She introduced the live performance of Naatu Naatu. Director SS Rajamouli's reaction was also priceless. He literally jumped from his seat as Naatu Naatu was adjudged Best Original Song. Ram Charan's wife Upasana and Rajamouli's spouse Rama Rajamouli also attended the 95th Academy Awards.

Take a look at how the RRR team dominated Oscars 2023 with their presence Prior to Oscars, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, RRR bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.'

