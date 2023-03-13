"Naatu Naatu" from the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR has truly become a global sensation. At the 95th Academy Awards, ceremony host Jimmy Kimmel announced that if the winners go overboard with their speech, they would be surrounded by a group of dancers shaking their legs to "Naatu Naatu". RRR at Oscars 2023: Ram Charan and Jr NTR Are Over the Moon As 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Academy Award for Best Original Song!

After clinching the honour for the Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Award and at the Critics' Choice Awards, the song is in the race for Best Song at the 95th Academy Awards as well. The song has been composed by MM Keeravani, who is the cousin of Rajamouli.

Oscars 2023 Host Jimmy Kimmel

RRR, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran is a historical fiction and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj. RRR at Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards! Netizens Congratulate MM Keeravani and Chandrabose.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2023 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).