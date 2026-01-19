Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Actor Rani Mukerji is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Mardaani 3'.

She recently visited the sets of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', where she not only promoted her film but also engaged in fun interaction with the team of Netflix's show.

Also Read | Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday Celebrate 6 Months of 'Saiyaara' by Recreating Iconic 'Abhi Kuch Pal Baaki Hai' Scene (View Post).

On Monday, the streaming giant shared a fun promo of the episode, which will be out on January 24. Check out here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTrtoa9EifL/?hl=en

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Announces Break From Relationships and Work, Requests Privacy From Fans and Paparazzi (View Post).

"Guess what? Rani Mukherjee aa rahi hai lene Kapil ka case Watch Rani Mukherjee, on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Coming 24 January, 8 PM, only on Netflix," Netflix India captioned the post.

Speaking of Mardaani 3, it is the third instalment in the Mardaani franchise, which centres on Rani Mukerji's fearless cop role, who strives to curb crime in her city, especially against women.

While speaking to ANI, Rani called 'Mardaani 3' an important film that can help raise awareness among women while also promoting women's empowerment.

"When we watch this content, our awareness will increase. This is the story of women's empowerment, to give strength to women. This film is made to give hope, and I want every girl, every woman, to watch this film and get inspired," said Rani.

Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, 'Mardaani 3' is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.The film is set to hit theatres on January 30, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)