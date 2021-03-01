Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): Actor Rosamund Pike took home a Golden Globe for 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for the Netflix film 'I Care a Lot'.

The Netflix film stars Peter Dinklage and Rosamund in a dark comedy about a con woman (Pike) who tricks elderly people into making her their legal guardian. Once she obtains that status, she steals their possessions. This plan works until she does this to someone with mob connections.

"Ladies, I salute you," Pike said accepting her Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical.

She added, "Wow. I bet it looks like I care a lot. I do!" She also said that having to swim up from a sunken car was still "better than being in a room with Rudy Giuliani," a nod to fellow nominee Maria Bakalova's 'Borat' sequel scene.

Pike was nominated along with other stars including Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Movie film), Kate Hudson (Music), Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma).

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.

This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including a nomination for the leading film 'Mank' and a nomination for leading television show 'The Crown'.'Mank' and 'The Crown' have received a total of six nominations each. Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' has been nominated in five Golden Globe categories, including best TV musical or comedy series. (ANI)

