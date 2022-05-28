Istanbul [Turkey], May 28 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan recently shared beautiful pictures from her trip to Istanbul.

On Saturday, Sara took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures from Istanbul. A few glimpses showed her posing for cameras with friends in front of tourist places in Istanbul.

The 'Atrangi Re' actor captioned the post, "Bosses by the Bosphorus ".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey in 'Gaslight'. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

