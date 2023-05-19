Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): The famous sci-fi animated series 'Futurama' is returning to entertain audiences across the globe with its new season. The fresh episodes will premier in the coming month of July as the makers announced the release date.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the episodes from the official eighth season of the series will bow down on the streaming platform Hulu on July 24.

The show will not be available for binge-watch as the streaming will execute on a weekly basis with each Monday counting as one episode. The official count for the coming season rests at 10 in total.

The streaming platform on Sunday released the first teaser for the season, which can be seen on its Twitter handle.

As per a report by Variety, the release stamps the second time the show has been brought back since it originally launched in 1999. After its initial four-season run on Fox, reruns of the show found new life as part of the Adult Swim lineup on Cartoon Network and on DVD. Four direct-to-video films were then produced, which were later re-edited into a fifth season that aired on Comedy Central starting in 2008. Comedy Central would go on to air two more seasons consisting of 26 episodes each between 2010 and 2013.

The story will follow the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret about the post of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile, there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew digs into the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

As earlier reported by the news platform, original series voice actors Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman. John DiMaggio, who is best known for voicing Bender, was originally not part of the new episodes but shared that he had joined in March 2022.

'Futurama' drops on July 24, 2023 worldwide on Hulu. (ANI)

