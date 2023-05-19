NTR 30 is an upcoming Telugu action drama film directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Jr NTR in the lead role, with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan playing the female lead and antagonist respectively. Speaking about the film's music, it is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. NTR 30 is produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts. NTR 30 Titled Devara: Jr NTR Looks Intense In The First Look Poster of His Upcoming Film (View Pic).

The film's first look poster was released on eve of Jr NTR's birthday on May 19, 2023. The poster features Jr NTR in a rugged avatar, with a gun in his hand.The poster has generated a lot of excitement among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the film's release. Speaking about the film's shooting, which is currently underway in Hyderabad. The fans of Man of masses Jr NTR can finally celebrate as the makers of his next much awaited project NTR30 have shared an update.

The film is scheduled to release on April 5, 2024. NTR 30 is expected to be a big-budget film, with a lot of action and drama. Speaking about the VFX of the film, supervisor Brad Minnich of Hollywood fame has come on board. The film is also expected to be a commercial success, given the star power of Jr NTR and the talent of the director and music director. NTR 30: Saif Ali Khan Joins the Sets of Jr NTR – Koratala Siva’s Upcoming Film! (View Pics).

Check Out The Poster Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Check Out Janhvi Kapoor's Look:

With the promise of a visual extravaganza, NTR 30 is sure to be an intense and thrilling venture. However, not much details about the film’s plot are known as of now. Stay tuned for more updates about the movie.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2023 08:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).