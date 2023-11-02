Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Singer Akrti Kakar and her husband Chirag Aroraa have been blessed with a baby boy.

Akriti shared the good news via a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"On 1:11:2023 Our family grew by 2 feet & 1 beautiful heart [?] Our precious little BABY BOY is here! The universe has blessed us with the most beautiful miracle," she wrote.

She added, "We want to thank our parents & my sisters for being our rock solid support, our friends who've been like family, and our angel Dr. Vandana Bansal, Dr. Avasthi & team at @suryahospitals for bringing him into this world like as smoothly as can be.Immense gratitude to YOU ALL for always loving, blessing and celebrating us and now our gorgeous BABY BOY . Ecstatic parents,Akriti & Chirag."

She also shared an adorable picture with Chirag. In the image, they can be seen standing barefoot and holding their footwear in one hand and baby booties in the other hand.

As soon as the couple dropped the news, members from the film industry chimed in the comment section and wished them luck.

"Congratulations Mommy & Daddy [?] Can't wait to meet the little Hero ," singer Harshdeep Kaur commented.

"Heartiest congratulations Akriti and Chirag Eagerly waiting to meet the little angel," singer Shreya Ghoshal commented.

Sukriti is best known for singing songs such as 'Khudaya Khair' from 'Billu' and 'Iski Uski' from '2 States'. (ANI)

