Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): One of Indian television's most iconic shows, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' completed 25 years on Thursday, July 3.

The show, which began airing in 2000, quickly became a household name. It ran for eight long years and ruled the TRP charts for most of the time.

Created by Ektaa Kapoor and produced under her banner, Balaji Telefilms, the show was a major hit with viewers and played a big part in shaping Indian TV dramas.

To mark the special occasion, Smriti Irani, who played the lead role of Tulsi Virani, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, reflecting on how the show has touched people's lives.

Calling the show "an emotion, memory, ritual," Irani wrote, "25 years ago, a story entered Indian homes and quietly became part of countless lives.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wasn't just a show--it was emotion, memory, ritual.A time when families paused everything to sit together... cry, laugh, hope.

To every viewer who made Tulsi a part of their own family, thank you.This journey wasn't mine alone. It was ours.And it always will be."

Ektaa Kapoor also shared her feelings on the show's anniversary. Ektaa added a video from the serial, along with a caption, on Instagram as she looked back on her journey with the show.

Calling it " a piece of my heart," she wrote, "25 YEARS!!! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wasn't just a show... it was an emotion. A piece of my heart. A dream that started with folded hands and limitless faith in Shri Balaji... a story that became India's story. It gave @balajitelefilms its first wings... and gave me memories, love, and characters that continue to live in every home, every heart. Even today, when someone hums or create reels on the iconic theme "Rishton" or tells me how Tulsi felt like their own, it melts my heart and adds strength to my spirit."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi followed the life of Tulsi Virani, her husband Mihir (played by Amar Upadhyay), and the entire Virani family. The show's story of family, love, and tradition struck a chord with viewers all across the country.

There's more excitement ahead as the show is all set to return with a second season soon. (ANI)

