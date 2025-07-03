After a long wait, the first glimpse of Ramayana: The Introduction is finally here and fans are completely blown away. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the teaser has generated waves of excitement across social media. Yash, who plays Ravana and also co-produces the film, shared a deeply emotional note on X (formerly Twitter). Reflecting on the project’s scale and sentiment, he wrote: “Ten years of Aspiration. A dream rooted in culture, driven by conviction, and brought to life by some of the world’s best creators. Ramayana is not just a film—it’s our Truth, our History. Let’s celebrate this immortal story of Rama vs Ravana. The journey begins now.” ‘Ramayana’ Teaser Out: Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama, Yash As Ravana and Sunny Deol As Hanuman Steal the Spotlight in First Glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari’s Epic Movie (Watch Video)

Yash Shares Emotional Note on X (Formerly Twitter) – See Post

Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world’s best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect. Welcome to the Beginning.… — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) July 3, 2025

Global Launch at New York’s Times Square

Fans praised his words that promises both scale and soul. The teaser was launched in style, with fan screenings held in nine Indian cities and a massive digital reveal at New York’s iconic Times Square. The event made it clear this is more than just a film. ‘Some Things Don’t Need Words’: Alia Bhatt Reacts After Seeing Husband Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama in ‘Ramayana’ (See Post)

VFX Handled by the Award-Winning Team

Directed by Dangal and Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari, the film is backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The VFX is handled by the award-winning team at DNEG, known for their work in Hollywood blockbusters. The film is designed for a large-screen IMAX experience, ensuring a visual spectacle that transcends borders.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Ramayana’:

View this post on Instagram

The teaser opens with a dramatic tribute to the cosmic trinity- Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva and transitions into stylised glimpses of Ram, Sita, Ravana, Hanuman (played by Sunny Deol), and Lakshman (played by Ravi Dubey). The animation, emotional tone, and world-class aesthetics are setting high expectations. Ramayana will be released in two parts—Part 1 in Diwali 2026, and Part 2 in Diwali 2027 promising a cinematic experience of one of India’s most devoted mythologies. Ranbir Kapoor Wraps ‘Ramayana’; Logo of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ambitious Mythological Film To Be Unveiled on THIS Date in July.

What’s Next for Yash?

While fans are buzzing about Ramayana, Yash is also busy filming Toxic opposite Kiara Advani. The film is expected to release in 2026 and is reportedly set to clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War.

