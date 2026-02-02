Washington [US], February 2 (ANI): With his latest Grammy Award win, Steven Spielberg has achieved one of the highest honours in global entertainment, officially joining the elite EGOT club.

The filmmaker secured the honour by winning the Grammy for Best Music Film for 'Music by John Williams', a documentary celebrating the career of his longtime collaborator and one of cinema's most influential composers.

The Grammy completes Spielberg's collection of the four major entertainment awards, including Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, which is a rare feat accomplished by only 20 artists to date, according to Variety.

The winning documentary, streaming on Disney plus, traces John Williams' legendary career and his decades-long creative partnership with Spielberg, which began with 'The Sugarland Express' and went on to define films such as 'Jaws', 'Schindler's List' and 'Saving Private Ryan'.

Spielberg's Oscar legacy alone places him among the most decorated directors in Academy Awards history.

He has received nine nominations for Best Director, the third-highest total ever, and won twice for 'Schindler's List' (1993) and 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998).

As a producer, he holds the record for the most Best Picture nominations, with 14 films, as per Variety.

On television, Spielberg has earned multiple Primetime Emmy Awards, including wins for 'Band of Brothers', 'Taken' and 'The Pacific'.

His Tony Award journey began in 2022, when he was part of the production team for the musical 'A Strange Loop', which won Best Musical.

While his name is listed under the "et al" designation, Tony Awards officials have confirmed that Spielberg received a statuette, according to Variety.

In a statement following his Grammy win, Spielberg thanked Grammy voters and highlighted John Williams' cultural impact, calling the composer's influence "immeasurable" and his legacy "unrivalled," as quoted by Variety.

With this achievement, Spielberg joins an exclusive list of EGOT winners that includes Audrey Hepburn, Rita Moreno, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson and Viola Davis. (ANI)

