Singer-songwriter Chappell Roan turned heads at the 2026 Grammy Awards with one of the night’s most talked-about red carpet looks. The artist, nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, returned to the Grammys after winning Best New Artist last year. Grammys 2026 Winners Complete List: Bad Bunny Makes History With Album of the Year As Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Others Shine at Music’s Biggest Night.

Chappell Roan’s Sheer Mugler Look

Roan arrived wearing a custom sheer burgundy gown by Mugler, featuring a dramatic floor-length cape attached at the neck with a gold-embellished choker. Shortly after stepping onto the carpet, she removed the cape, revealing the translucent dress underneath. The gown appeared to be suspended by nipple-ring detailing, which on closer look featured sculpted, faux elements as part of the design. The look echoed Mugler’s Spring 2026 runway and referenced similar silhouettes from the brand’s 1998 Spring collection.

Chappell Roan’s Grammys Look Channels Vintage Fashion

The dress also featured a low back and a long trailing hem, drawing attention when Roan turned to reveal a large, medieval-inspired tattoo across her back. The styling underscored her ongoing interest in fashion that blends theatricality with archival influence. Roan has consistently leaned into vintage and couture references for major appearances. At the 2025 Grammy Awards, she wore a Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2003 couture look adorned with an illustration inspired by Edgar Degas’ Dancer With a Bouquet. Grammys 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch 68th Annual Grammy Awards in India and USA.

One of Grammys 2026’s Boldest Looks

As the Grammys 2026 celebrated both musical achievement and evolving red carpet expression, Chappell Roan’s appearance stood out as one of the evening’s most boundary-pushing fashion moments, reinforcing her growing presence as both a musical and style-forward figure.

