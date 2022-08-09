Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): Actor Sushmita Sen knows best how to win someone's heart with words.

On the occasion of her mother Subhra Sen's birthday, Sushmita penned a special birthday note for the former.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita wrote, "May we always dance to our own tunes...with coordinated steps & combined lack of inhibition!!"

She added, "Happpyyyyyy Birthday Maa @subhra51 To your health & happiness always!!! #freespirited #birthdaygirl #maa #nannaI love you soooooo much!!! #duggadugga."

Alongside the note, she dropped an adorable picture with her mom.

Sushmita's daughter Renee also wished her grandmother on Instagram.

Calling her the "best grandma ever", she wrote, "Happy birthday to the best Grandma ever who we all call nanna. You are strong, kind, forgiving, and have the biggest heart. We are all so lucky to have you in our lives and I hope that this is a magical year for you. I pray that you stay healthy and happy always and continue exploring the world in your style! Dugga Dugga (heart emoticon) Ziana, Alisah, Aaliyah, Maa, Maasi, Taata, Charu Mami, Raja Mama, Nanu and I love you the most"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita is all set to come up with the third season of 'Aarya', which is created by none other than Ram Madhvani. (ANI)

