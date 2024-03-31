Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently shared a series of pictures showing her impeccable style, leaving netizens amazed.

The actress took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a couple of pictures in an emerald green saree, which she paired with a beautifully embroidered blouse featuring golden designs. Adding to her charm, Tamannaah accessorised with stunning gold earrings and minimal makeup, exuding a captivating aura.

She captioned the post, "Green flag energy #aranmanai4."

As soon as the actress posted the pictures, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Queen in Green."

Another user wrote, "Omg you goddess."

"Beautiful," wrote a third user.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia is busy these days with several projects in her kitty, including her supernatural thriller 'Odela-2' and the horror comedy 'Aranmanai 4'.

'Aranmanai 4' is written and directed by Sundar C and produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner Avni Cinemax.

It features Sundar himself along with Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, K. S. Ravikumar, Jayaprakash, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran and Singampuli.

It is the fourth installment in 'Aranmanai' film series and the sequel to 'Aranmanai 3', which was released in 2021.

On the other hand, Odela, a sequel to the superhit OTT film Odela Railway Station, was announced and went on floors recently in Kashi. Created by Sampath Nandi and directed by Ashok Teja, the movie is being produced by D Madhu under the banners of Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks.

'Odela 2' is centred around the village, its rich culture, heritage, and traditions, and how its true saviour, Odela Mallanna Swamy, always protects his village from evil forces, as per a statement from the film's PR team.

The film also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy in pivotal roles.

Apart from 'Aranmanai 4' and 'Odela-2', she will also be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham in 'Vedaa'. (ANI)

