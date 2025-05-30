Washington [US], May 30 (ANI): 'The Crown' star Josh O'Connor has confirmed his romance with 'Saltburn' actress Alison Oliver after the couple was spotted on a romantic stroll in London, packing on the PDA.

The pair, who have been linked since earlier this month, showed affection as they walked hand-in-hand through the city, as reported by E! News.

Also Read | Eric Murphy Ties Knot With Jasmin Page: Eddie Murphy Reveals His Son Secretly Married Martin Lawrence's Daughter in Intimate Church Ceremony.

Josh O'Connor and Alison Oliver's romance became more public when they attended the 2025 Cannes Film Festival premiere of O'Connor's new film, 'The Mastermind'.

They posed on the red carpet with O'Connor's parents and later attended a cocktail event together, where they were seen enjoying each other's company.

Also Read | 'The Traitors' Contestants: Uorfi Javed, Jasmin Bhasin, Jannat Zubair, Raftaar, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and More - Check Full List!.

This isn't the first time O'Connor has spoken about his romantic interests.

As per E! News, in a 2023 interview, he revealed that he had feelings for FKA Twigs when they attended high school together in the UK.

O'Connor even formed a band called Orange Output in an attempt to get Twigs' attention, but she reportedly doesn't know who he is.

As reported by E! News, sources said that O'Connor and Oliver share a strong connection, with their London stroll showing O'Connor wrapping his arm around Oliver's shoulder and planting a passionate kiss on her lips.

The pair have not publicly addressed their relationship, though. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)