Washington [US], April 8 (ANI): 'The Simpsons' makers have won everyone's hearts by featuring a deaf voice actor and American Sign Language on the show for the first time.

The creative team have decided to use American Sign Language in this Sunday's episode, Variety reported.

Also Read | Sanaa: Pooja Bhatt Joins Sudhanshu Saria Directorial Starring Sohum Shah and Radhika Madan.

"That was a little tricky, especially because the one thing we're translating is Shakespeare. But I think we pulled it off," writer Loni Steele Sosthand said.

Sosthand, who joined 'The Simpsons' in 2020, is the writer behind the show's April 10 installment, 'The Sound of Bleeding Gums'.

Also Read | Sarah Jessica Parker Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Broadway's Plaza Suit Performance.

The story centres on Lisa Simpson, who discovers that her favourite musician and mentor, the late saxophonist Bleeding Gums Murphy, had a son who was born deaf. She meets the young man, Monk, who wants to get a cochlear implant -- but Lisa gets a little too over-exuberant in trying to help him. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)