Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Bollywood actor, Tiger Shroff who has redefined action-dance sequels in Indian cinema has completed 7 years in the film industry on Saturday.

Reminiscing about his seven years journey in the Indian film industry so far, Tiger got nostalgic about his debut film- 'Heropanti' with Kriti Sanon, who also debuted through this film in Bollywood.

He shared, "Looking back in time, I feel nothing but only and only gratitude, for all the crazy experiences and the love audiences have showered on me. Heropanti will always be a really special film to me, and I just want to thank Sajid sir, Sabbir sir who believed in me and also Kriti for being one of the best co-stars ever to debut with."

Expressing gratitude to his fans, the 'War' actor said, "Whatever I am today, whatever I have achieved is all because of the Tigerian army. Here's a big shoutout and big virtual hug to all of them, without you guys I'm nothing!"

With a strong lineup of films ahead of him and massive love from the fanbase, coined 'Tigerians', Tiger has become one of the most loved actors in his league.

Apart from his films, dance and action sequences; Tiger is also famous for his chiselled physique which inspires a lot of his fans to get fit.

The 31-year-old star has recently completed the first schedule of shooting for the sequel of his 2014 debut movie 'Heropanti'.

'Heropanti 2' is currently slated to release on December 3 this year. Apart from Tiger, the sequel will also star Tara Sutaria in the lead role.

The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, 'Baaghi 3'. The film's music will be composed by A R Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob.

Apart from this, Tiger also has an interesting lineup of movies- 'Baaghi 4', 'Ganpath' co-starring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. (ANI)

