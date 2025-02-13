Los Angeles [US], February 13 (ANI): Dan Berk and Robert Olsen's directorial 'Novocaine' is all set to be released in theatres this March.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the film's trailer, which shows that the film is a mix of action, romance, and suspense.

The film stars Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Betty Gabriel, Matt Walsh, Lou Beatty Jr., Van Hengst, Conrad Kemp, and Jacob Batalon.

Official synopsis of the film read, "Love can be a powerful force - but what happens when it's tested like never before? Novocaine is a high-stakes action thriller with a pulse-pounding love story at its core. When the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, everyman Nate turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back."

Produced by Safehouse Pictures and Circle Management + Production, in association with Infrared Pictures, Paramount Pictures presents a thrilling love story.

Safehouse Pictures' Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell and Infrared Pictures' Drew Simon are producers. Infrared Pictures' Sam Speiser, Safehouse's Matt Schwartz, Jacobson, Paul Barbeau, Josh Adler and Circle of Confusion's Julian Rosenberg are executive producers. (ANI)

