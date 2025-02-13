The latest episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent (IGL) has been in the midst of a major controversy for the past week. The popular standup comedian and his talent show's guests Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija and Jaspreet Singh have been facing intense backlash after a few clips of them cracking "dark humour" jokes went viral online. Celebrities reacting to it have mixed opinions on the matter. In the latest update, actress Urvashi Rautela has reportedly cancelled her scheduled appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, The Ranveer Show (TRS). Reports also claim that Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh have unfollowed Ranveer on Instagram. B Praak Slams Ranveer Allahbadia Aka BeerBiceps Over Vulgar Joke: Singer Cancels Podcast With YouTuber, Asks Him To Preserve ‘Our Indian Culture’ (Watch Video).

Urvashi Rautela Cancels Her Appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s Podcast Amid Controversy

Now, according to a report in News18, the model actress was initially scheduled to appear on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, The Ranveer Show (TRS), which has become a popular platform for celebs to promote their content. However, due to the intense backlash that the young podcaster has been facing due to his insensitive remark on India's Got Latent, Urvashi decided to cancel her appearance on TRS. Not just that, it was also revealed that the Daaku Maharaaj actress also unfollowed Ranveer on Instagram.

Urvashi Rautela Unfollows Ranveer Allahbadia on IG

Urvashi Rautela has yet to issue an official statement regarding her decision. Meanwhile, the actress is enjoying the success of her latest release, Daaku Maharaaj, in which she shared the screen with Telugu icon Nandamuri Balakrishna. Earlier, singer B Praak shared a video and announced that he was cancelling his upcoming appearance on Ranveer's TRS.

Did Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh Unfollow Ranveer Allahbadia on Insta?

Even before the reports about Urvashi Rautela came out, social media was abuzz with speculations over whether Indian cricketing greats Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh had unfollowed Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, on Instagram. Users took to social media to share screenshots showing that both cricketers no longer follow the YouTuber. However, it remained unclear whether Virat and Yuvraj unfollowed Ranveer due to the ongoing controversy or if the move happened earlier. Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy, Ashish Chanchlani Steps Back From Hosting ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Screening, Citing Health Reasons – See Statement.

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh Unfollow Ranveer Allahbadia on IG

Virat Kohli unfollows Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram amid India's Got Talent controversy! What's Your TAKE ????#viratkohli #ranveerallahbadia pic.twitter.com/cUk5fBksIX — Sarita Chaubey (@sarita25148177) February 13, 2025

On Wednesday (February 12), Samay Raina broke his silence on the matter and shared a post on his X (previously Twitter) handle. Sharing his shock over the backlash, Raina revealed that he has deleted all episodes of 'India's Got Latent' from his YouTube channel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2025 09:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).