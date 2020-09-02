Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): Model and media personality Lala Kent is expecting her first child with fiance Randall Emmett.

The good news was announced by the couple on their 'Give Them Lala ... with Randall' podcast on Wednesday.

"I am like shaking right now because I cannot believe that it is a real-life thing. I am really emotional...let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it is very much happy tears," E! Online quoted Kent as saying during the podcast.

Revealing that it is her 30th birthday, Lala said she "cannot think of any other way to celebrate."

The 'Bravo' star shared that for her birthday she had the "best gift" given to her. "My body also helped out too. I am pregnant," Lala said.

The reality star told podcast listeners that she's "so excited" and she feels "very maternal and motherly."

This exciting news comes exactly two years after producer Randall, who shares two kids with ex Ambyr Childers, proposed to Lala, cited E! Online.

Kent and the American film producer got engaged a day before her 28th birthday. The duo was set to tie the knot in April 2020, but the couple postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

