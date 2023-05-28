Actor Varun Dhawan is an "enteratainer no.1". He knows best how to catch the audience's attention with his acting and of course dancing skills. He made IIFA 2023 extra special with his energetic performance. IIFA 2023: Hrithik Roshan Wins Best Actor Award for Vikram Vedha! Check Out Video of His Acceptance Speech.

He set the stage ablaze as he grooved to multiple chart-topping songs. Check out a few glimpses from Varun's power-packed performance.

Varun Dhawan At IIFA 2023

Meanwhile, on the film front, Varun will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the project is all set to hit the theatres on October 6, 2023. Previously the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. Due to the impending VFX and technical requirements, the decision to push the release of the film is taken. The film went on floors in April last year in Lucknow and the team later travelled to Amsterdam, the Netherlands.Bawaal marks the first on-screen collaboration of Varun and Janhvi. Bawaal: Varun Dhawan Shares a Glimpse of His Dubbing Session From Upcoming Film.

Varun will also be seen in Indian version of Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The show is being created by Raj and DK.

