Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 84 years old.

His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium where his family gathered for the last rites.

Asrani's manager, Babu Bhai Thiba told ANI "Asrani passed away today at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu. He is survived by his wife, sister, and nephew."

What made the news even more heartbreaking for fans was that earlier in the day, Asrani had shared a Diwali greeting on his Instagram Story.

Over his long and successful career, Asrani became one of Hindi cinema's most loved faces. Known for his perfect comic timing and screen presence, the appeared in more than 350 films across five decades.

He began his career in the 1960s and reached his peak in the 1970s, when he became one of the most dependable character actors of the time. Some of his most memorable roles were in films like 'Mere Apne,' 'Koshish,' 'Bawarchi,' 'Parichay,' 'Abhimaan,' 'Chupke Chupke,' 'Chhoti Si Baat', and 'Rafoo Chakkar.' He has also acted in several hit films including 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' 'Dhamaal,' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2,' 'R... Rajkumar,' 'All The Best,' and 'Welcome,' among others.

However, one of his most iconic performances remains his role as the eccentric jail warden in the 1975 classic 'Sholay,' which became a part of Indian pop culture and is still remembered today.

Asrani also ventured into writing and direction. In 1977, he wrote, directed, and acted in 'Chala Murari Hero Banne,' which received critical praise. He also directed films like 'Salaam Memsaab' (1979) and worked actively in Gujarati cinema, where he was equally popular.

He is survived by his wife, Manju Asrani, his sister, and nephew. The couple had no children. (ANI)

