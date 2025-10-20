This Diwali promises fireworks at the box office as two intriguing Bollywood films go head-to-head. On October 21, 2025, audiences will witness a festive clash between Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, both vying for viewers’ attention and affection. Diwali 2025 Movie Releases: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Thamma’, Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dude’, Dhruv Vikram’s ‘Bison’ and More – Check Out All Indian Movies Releasing in Theatres.

Thamma, part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar (Zombivli, Munjya) and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal. The film marks Maddock Films’ return to its signature horror-comedy zone, a genre that has consistently delivered both scares and smiles.

On the other hand, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is an emotional romantic drama directed by Milap Zaveri, featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. Rane, who recently found unexpected success with the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, hopes to recreate that magic with this passionate love story.

So, which of these festive releases will emerge as the box office winner of Diwali 2025?

'Thamma' – Box Office Opening Prediction

Reportedly made on a budget of INR 145 crore, Thamma is expected to open strong. According to Bollywood Hungama, trade analysts predict a first-day collection of INR 15–18 crore, while Pinkvilla places the estimate even higher, suggesting the film could cross the INR 20 crore mark on opening day. ‘Thamma’: Will Maddock Horror Comedy Universe Break Ayushmann Khurrana’s Box Office Lull? Check Actor’s List of Hits and Flops Since 2020.

If these numbers hold, it would become Ayushmann Khurrana’s biggest opening day to date, surpassing Dream Girl 2 (INR 10.69 crore).

The film is expected to perform especially well across PVR-INOX multiplex chains, where Maddock Films traditionally enjoys a strong presence. Its Diwali release timing and connection to the hugely successful MHCU - following the blockbuster run of Stree 2 - give it a major advantage.

'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' – Box Office Opening Prediction

With a reported budget of INR 45 crore, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is expected to open with collections in the INR 4–6 crore range, according to Bollywood Hungama. However, some optimistic trade sources believe it could touch double digits, depending on audience word-of-mouth.

The film may find support in single-screen theatres across North India, buoyed by the re-release success of Sanam Teri Kasam and the blockbuster success of Saiyaara earlier this year. Yet, Thamma is likely to dominate in larger urban centres, thanks to its franchise appeal, wider release scale, and star power - not to mention the growing audience preference for horror-comedies.

Moreover, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’s trailers received a relatively lukewarm response, which may affect its initial pull.

With both films releasing on a Tuesday, followed by multiple public holidays, they’ll benefit from a six-day extended weekend. If Thamma delivers the laughs and chills it promises - and if Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat manages to strike an emotional chord - this Diwali could turn out to be a win-win for moviegoers and exhibitors alike.

